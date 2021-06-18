Fire Crews Battling Small Wildfire in MN State Park

BIG FORK -- Fire crews have responded to a wildfire at a northern Minnesota State Park.

The 10-acre wildfire is in Scenic State Park, three-and-a-half miles southeast of Big Fork.

The fire is burning in mature pine and brush in the remote northeast corner of the park. It is 50 percent contained.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Scenic State Park remains open, including Chase Point and Lodge campgrounds. The two hike-in backcountry campgrounds on Pine Lake have been closed due to their proximity to the wildfire.

