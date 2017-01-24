Fine Increase: What It Will Now Cost You If You Get A Parking Ticket In Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud has doubled the fine for getting a ticket in a metered parking space downtown. City Administrator Matt Staehling says the fine has gone from $5 to $10.
And really our goal with our metered parking downtown is to keep that parking circulating. Really we want consumers downtown who are going out to eat, or shopping, or paying a short visit, that's who we'd really like to be parking at our parking meters.
Staehling says the goal of the parking ticket increase downtown is to get people who work downtown to park in one of the ramps or pay lots.
He says its been "decades" since the city increased the parking fine downtown.