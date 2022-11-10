Calling my fellow wine-o's! Anyone who enjoys having a glass of wine or believes in the idea that it's wine o'clock somewhere. You get it, I'm looking for my wine people, because if you didn't know about this yet, I am about to drop some wine knowledge on you!

But first I have to ask the question, did you ever get Advent calendars when you were a kid for the month of December? My grandpa and grandma, on my mom's side of the family, would often get my brother's and me the chocolate ones. It had a cool Christmas picture on the front, and we each had a different scene. But it was the excitement of opening the designated paper door for each day leading up to Christmas and getting a piece of chocolate for 24 straight days that was the best part.

As an adult I look at Advent calendars fondly and am reminded of a simpler time, but also think why as an adult can't we enjoy something like this? Funny thing about that, we CAN enjoy them as an adult. Plus there are so many more to choose from now then when I was a child and there are some that are specific to adults, like the one I am about to tell you about.

I've heard of cheese advent calendars (which you can get, see HERE), jelly advent calendars, tea, legos, make-up and almost anything you can imagine. But there is one that I was very excited about and had been praying I could find in the St. Cloud area and that is the famous Costco Wine Advent Calendar.

I've read about the "Wine Advent-ure" the last couple of years, but have not tried it yet and this year I was not going to be left behind. Was reading about it again yesterday and I realized that this had already been out since the end of September, beginning of October and was slightly worried I might not be able to find one.

So after work I was on a mission to see if we would still be able to find this popular adult wine Advent calendar and low and behold when I got to the Costco in St. Cloud, I was immediately greeted with this glorious display:

With zero hesitation I grabbed a case and went to check out and thought why YES I would love to "take a Wine Advent-ure", don't mind if I do!

Took my box of goodness home and I started analyzing my treasure. You'll notice on the top that there is a QR code:

Naturally, being the curious person I am, I had to find out exactly where this took me and it is AWESOME! As you can read it takes you to Wineadvent-ure.com. The first page does have this message:

But after enter you will be able to learn about each day and the wine. Out of curiosity I clicked on one just to see, and it appears each of them has a good produced video to give an explanation of each wine.

Here's day 11 for an example:

How cool is that?! The plan is my boyfriend Jake and I are going to do the Advent Calendar the correct way and enjoy it this December. Starting December 1, we will open Day 1, watch the video about the wine and each enjoy a glass of wine. Day 2-24 we will do the exact same thing, because as you can see like a true Advent Calendar, there are 24 doors and behind each of those doors is a new wine that could be white, red or a rose.

For those who have enjoyed this Wine Advent Calendar from Costco in the past, they did report that all of the wines are new in the box and there are no repeats from last year. Happy Wine Advent-ure my friends and get your box while you can for only $99.99, as said before right here in St. Cloud!

