(ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF LYNETTE BAUER)

We've all been patiently waiting to find out if the St. Cloud Poseidon house will take home the title of 'Ugliest House In America' on HGTV tonight.

We broke the story to you locally that the famous St. Cloud house was going to be featured in a 5-night premiere event of the network's new competition show hosted by Retta.

On Monday night, the Poseidon House was named 'Ugliest House In The Midwest'. They've now advanced to finale night, going up against houses around the country all vying for the title.

We asked Poseidon House owner Kourtney Bradford what it was like working with actress and comedian Retta, known for her role in Parks & Recreation and Good Girls.

Bradford said, "She's hilarious ... We were stiff at first but Retta and I were laughing so hard by the end."

Tonight's winner will receive a $150,000 home renovation by celebrity home designer, Alison Victoria.

Ronnie Borgert, wife of Mark Borgert, one of the original family members who built the Poseidon House before it was known as the "Poseidon House" is looking forward to the day that the house is restored to its former glory.

In an email, she wrote, "The property is incredible and we hope it wins because we would enjoy seeing the transformation once again."

Borgert mentioned that her husband has fond memories of skating on the pool in the winter when it would freeze over. The couple reported that they were excited to see the home featured on HGTV.

Since the show was filmed last summer, the contestants already know who won...but, the rest of us will have to watch to find out.

Catch tonight's finale at 9 p.m. local time. If you missed Monday's episode, it reairs again tonight at 8 p.m.