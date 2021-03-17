Father Suing for Information In His Son’s 2002 Disappearance

Phot Courtesy of www.findjoshua.com

ST. CLOUD -- A father is suing Stearns County for information about his son’s disappearance 18-and-a-half years ago.

Josh Guimond went missing in 2002 after he left a party at St. John’s University.

Attorney Mike Padden says the suit is an effort to get the investigative file from the sheriff’s office.  A formal request two years ago was rejected.

The father wants the file so his own private investigator can see what evidence was collected.

A Stearns County judge is expected to make a decision in the coming months.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.  

