Faribault Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Possession of Guns

MINNEAPOLIS – A Faribault man was sentenced Monday to over six years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, on June 15, 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Faribault home belonging to 38-year-old Andrew Comeaux.

During the search, law enforcement found a Mossberg 702 Plinkster .22 caliber rifle, a Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R rifle, several boxes of .223 caliber ammunition, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Comeaux also admitted to having an unserialized AR-15 style pistol with a large capacity magazine and a homemade silencer.

Because Comeaux has prior felony convictions in Blue Earth County and in Le Sueur County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On February 3, 2021, Comeaux pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.