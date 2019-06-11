Farewell Celebration Being Held for St. Cloud Tech

ST. CLOUD -- Residents of St. Cloud can say good-bye to Technical High School Tuesday. A farewell celebration will be held at 4:30 p.m. on the school's front lawn.

Program organizer Bruce Mohs says in one part of the program they'll light the "Tech Torch".

That torch will be lighted at the beginning and it will be lit through the whole ceremony and then at the end of the ceremony, we'll light votive candles that all the people will have.

Mohs says at the end of the program everyone will place their votive candles on the school's steps and then silently walk away.

Mohs says they'll also have a flag raising, the singing of the National Anthem, and a symbolic key transfer.

The mayor of St. Cloud will be there and he'll participate in the transfer of the key from the school district to the city. All of this will be purposeful and we kind of liken it to a gentle eulogy.

The city is taking over ownership of the 102-year-old building, which is expected to be transformed in affordable housing.

The new St. Cloud Tech High School will open this fall along 33rd Street South.