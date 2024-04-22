Express Inc. to Close 95 Stores Including St. Cloud Location

NEW YORK (AP) — Express Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the fashion retailer is seeking to sell the majority of its stores.

Columbus, Ohio-based Express is also the parent of Bonbons and Upwest brands.

It said Monday it planned to close 95 of its Express stores and all its UpWest stores.

One of the stores scheduled to close is the St. Cloud location inside Crossroads Center. The company says store closing sales will begin on Tuesday.

There are other Express stores in Minnesota in Bloomington, Duluth, Edina, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Roseville, and Woodbury.

Express also said that it received a non-binding letter of intent from a group led by WHP Global to potentially purchase the majority of its stores and operations.

Express said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate the proposed transaction.