Express Enrollment Days Announced at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Express Enrollment Days are coming to St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Anyone interested in attending SCTCC can stop by campus August 3rd and August 8th between 8:00 am and Noon.

Prospective students should plan on spending two hours to apply, take assessment tests if needed, meet with an academic advisor, and register for classes.

Financial Aid advisors will also be available.

For more information on Express Enrollment Days at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, find the details here.

