Expansion Project at College of St. Scholastica Will Enhance Nursing Program

SARTELL -- The College of St. Scholastica in Sartell has undertaken a $1 million expansion project to double their classroom space.

According to a news release, the project includes enhancements to existing classrooms, a new nursing simulation center, student break-out rooms, a commons room and a new, 36-seat classroom for nursing students.

The college says the new, high-tech spaces will be able to simulate a home care scenario, a hospital room or clinic.

"This project will help keep the regional health care workforce strong, which has never been more important," said Dr. Sheryl Sandahl, dean of St. Scholastica's School of Nursing. "Our most popular program is our post-baccalaureate nursing degree program, which started in 2011 at our St. Cloud campus."

The college expects construction to wrap up by the end of June.