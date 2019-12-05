Ex-Bethel Football Player Charged With Raping 3 Students

ARDEN HILLS -- A former football player at Bethel University in Minnesota is accused of raping three students last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Gideon Erhabor of McKinney, Texas, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors allege the rapes happened on or near the school's Arden Hills, Minnesota, campus in the fall of 2018.

According to court documents, Erhabor told Minnesota sheriff's deputies that sex was consensual in each case. The cases involve an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old student.

Erhabor was a running back for Bethel in 2017 and 2018. He left the school at the end of 2018.