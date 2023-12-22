Everyone Is Invited To This Central Minnesota Bar’s Employee Party In ’24!

The people behind Pat's Bar and Grill in Pierz and the Red Rooster Bar and Grill in Genola are planning a big employee party in January. The party will feature live music and is open to EVERYONE who wants to come by.

98-1 Minnesota's New Country even got a personal invite to the party on social media, along with anyone else who wants to have a good time.

We might have a little something going on January 20th. Could it be a little Rooster and Pat’s Bar and Grill employee party and everyone is invited? Come out, enjoy some amazing music, and have a shot with your favorite bartender! 981Country, you all have shown us some wonderful support this year. Take the night off, lock the doors, push auto play, and come hang out. The Bloody Mary’s are on us!

Playing at the big bash is the Way Up North Band from St. Cloud.

The Rooster has been known to throw a good party, during Oktoberfest this year a horse even joined in on the fun!

Why the long face? That looks like a good time!

The Rooster also has Bologna Days every Wednesday from 11a to 1p.

If you've never been to either establishment, Pat's is located on Main Street in Pierz, and the Rooster is right off the Soo Line Trail in neighboring Genola.

Both the Red Rooster and Pat's are owned by Courtney Guck.

