Ervin Marshik, 87, Buckman

September 3, 1934 - July 3, 2022

Ervin Marshik, 87 year old resident of Buckman, MN died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home in Buckman, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 6 and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday all visitation times will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Ervin Jerome Marshik was born September 3, 1934 in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Huver) Marshik. He grew up and attended rural country school in Pierz Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. Ervin was united in marriage to Clarice VanderHeyden on July 22, 1961 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. The couple farmed in Pierz Township Morrison County, Minnesota for 40 years. They sold the farm to their son, Cory and moved into the city of Buckman. Throughout his life he worked for the following companies: Samson's Furniture and Nordic Track Skis (Redwood Industries) his true love was farming. Ervin enjoyed card playing, camping, smelting in Duluth, running the wood splitter and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and the Farmers Union. Ervin and Clarice were Fire Wardens for 35 years.

He will forever be remembered by his loving wife, Clarice Marshik of Buckman, MN; children, Randy (Donna) Marshik of Flensburg, Andy (Maria) Marshik of Buckman, David (Tracy) Marshik of Big Lake, Keith of Pierz, Danny (Jenny) Marshik of Pierz, Cory (Jodi) Marshik of Pierz, Judy (John) Cielinski of Pierz, Janice (Judd) Hawes of Cold Spring, Diane (Brent) Young of Pierz; 29 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ervin was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Marshik; brother, Leo Marshik; sister, Cecilia Millner and a granddaughter, Tianna.