Enrollment at SCSU Drops Again

ST. CLOUD -- Enrollment is down again at St. Cloud State University.

According to the preliminary 30-day enrollment data, 12,608 students are attending St. Cloud State this fall. That is down 859 from 2018 and 2,484 students less than just three years earlier in 2016.

The incoming freshman class for 2019 included 1,237 students, which was 37 more than expected. Many of those students are graduates of local high schools including Apollo, Monticello, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and Tech.

The university says they will be working to identify trends in new and returning students to help with enrollment numbers in the future.