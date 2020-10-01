Enjoy Comedy & Music at Linden Hill Historic Estate This Weekend

BRING ON THE INSPIRATIONAL STORIES AND MUSIC

Comedian Jason Schommer and Musician Michael Shynes will be performing in a special outdoor setting at the beautiful Linden Hill Historic Estate in Little Falls this Sunday, October 4th at 2pm.

Who doesn't need just a place where we can all go to forget about our troubles for awhile? Laugh, tell stories, sing songs, and laugh some more? I know I do.

Jason Schommer and Michael Shynes will be sharing their fun, inspirational and sometimes crazy stories that will make you laugh and sing. They will be joined by special guest and violinist David Gerald Sutton.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Jason Schommer is a talented Comedian that has traveled all over the world with Veteran Comedian Louie Anderson, who has had Jason open up for him at shows for many years, locally, all over the US, and abroad.

Photo provided by Michael Shynes

Jason and Michael are both from the Little Falls area, and recently met. Even though they came from different backgrounds, growing up in the same small town brings together some fantastic similarities that make this dynamic duo a blast to watch.

GET TICKETS

Tickets for the show are just $20, and you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and click HERE now to get tickets.

LOCATION

LINDEN HILL HISTORIC ESTATE

608 HIGHLAND AVE.

LITTLE FALLS MN 56345

