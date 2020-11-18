Enjoy a Virtual Holiday Concert with Great River Chorale

WE SING AS LOVE

Holiday concerts are a way for us to gather together, to sing together and enjoy the spirit of the holiday season that brings us closer together as families and friends, and through music, shows how we all can come together for the betterment of humanity.

VIRTUAL HOLIDAYS

This year, we are still able to enjoy the sound of the holidays through virtual experiences. Join Great River Chorale on Sunday, December 6th for their virtual holiday concert entitled, "We Sing As Love."

You will hear new choir selections, as well as narrations, plus videos and audio recordings from past concerts. Everything that you love about the Great River Chorale's holiday concerts will be brought to you in the safety and comfort of your own home.

HOW DO I LISTEN?

It's easy to attend. Simply go to the Great River Chorale website by clicking HERE on Sunday, December 6th. No specific time has been listed, so I'm thinking can tune in at anytime on December 6th.

The Great River Chorale would like to remind everyone that Give To The Max Day is coming up tomorrow, Thursday November 19th. Every donation that is made to Great RIver Chorale will help them keep bringing music to you. You can donate NOW by clicking HERE.