Enbridge Says Line 3 Replacement Complete, Opens Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline ``will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.''

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.

Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, before crossing North Dakota and Minnesota en

route to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.