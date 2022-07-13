Electric Vehicle Charger Coming To Becker

BECKER - A next-generation electric vehicle charger is planned for Becker.

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan for Initiative Foundation to build an electric vehicle charging station near Becker school.

Don Hickman is the Vice-President for Community and Workforce Development at the Initiative Foundation. He’s impressed with the community.

Becker has been transitioning from a very significant dependence on the Sherco generation station. And it fascinates me that they are rapidly becoming one of the greener cities in all of greater Minnesota. It is a major strategy to attract tenants to the Becker Industrial Park to emphasize green energy access.

Hickman says several businesses have expressed interest in expanding operations in Becker once the infrastructure is installed.

It is chicken and egg. I think a lot of folks are recognizing that electrification is inevitable, and the high price of gas is certainly moving some of us there faster than ever. In the last decade, the range of cars has steadily increased from 40 miles per charge to well over 200, even 400.

Completion of the new charger should be completed this fall.