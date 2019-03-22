Electric Furnace Cause of Pleasantview Elementary Fire

SAUK RAPIDS -- We now know the cause of the fire that took place at Pleasantview Elementary back in January.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall says the fire was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric furnace.

The fire ruined four portable classrooms at the school and district officials had to create classrooms out of whatever space was available.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Aaron Sinclair says they have cleaned out the damaged classrooms.

Two or three of the four classrooms impacted the supplies in it have been taken out and what ever has been salvaged has been. Some of the stuff has been damaged beyond repair so that has been discarded and that work is nearing completion.

He says they've now turned their attention on the schools long term future.

We're now in the process in trying to figure out in more detail what does the community want for that building. We do have a series of listening sessions going on and we are excited to get feedback from the community and what their thoughts are.

Sinclair says they have community meetings scheduled for Monday at the middle school and Wednesday at the high school starting at 5:30 p.m.

The fire happened in the attic area of the classrooms where the school didn't have a sprinkler system. It's been ruled accidental.