Election 2022: Early Voting Options for Stearns County Residents

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Starting Tuesday all residents of Stearns County can return their ballot in person or vote in person at one of three locations, St. Cloud City Hall, the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park, and Melrose City Hall.

St. Cloud City Hall also has ballots available for residents who live in St. Cloud and Sartell that are in Benton and Sherburne Counties.

The hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This Saturday's hours are 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at all three locations.

Voters in the cities of Cold Spring, Paynesville, Sartell, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, and Sauk Center can vote in person at their city office during normal business hours and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There is a drop box available 24/7 at the Stearns County Service Center for voters who just want to drop off their ballot. You can only use the drop box for your own ballot, if you are dropping off someone else's ballot they must return it in person.