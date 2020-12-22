Elaine (Block) Grittner, 92, Pierz

September 15, 1928 - December 18, 2020

Elaine Grittner, 92, of Pierz, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 21 at 11:00 A.M.at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 21 from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pierz. The family request those attending the service to please wear a mask and respect the social distancing guidelines from the MDH.

She was born September 15, 1928 in Morrison County, Minnesota the daughter of Herman and Angeline (Merkling) Block. She was united in marriage to Edward Grittner on November 27, 1946 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. The couple lived with Elaine’s parents for one year and then purchased Ed's home farm where they lived and farmed for 31 years. The couple lived in Isle, MN from 1977 until 1988. They retired and moved to Pierz residing at the Country Place Apartments. Edward died on February 20, 2007. Elaine continued living in Pierz until her death. Elaine enjoyed playing bingo and doing most crafts especially, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was active with the Christian Mothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charlene ( Mike) Johnson of Columbia, SC, Dan (Pam) Grittner of Pierz, Jim (Ginger) Grittner of Pierz, Cindy (Gene) Epsky of Royalton, Pat (Ed) Baker of Blaine, Donald (Linda) Grittner of Hillman, Mary (Mark) Kapsner of St. Cloud, Frank (Wendy) Grittner of Elk River; sister, Verena Otremba of Pierz; sisters-in-law, Leah Block and Lorraine Pohlkamp; 26 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by parents, Herman (Angeline) Block; husband, Edward Grittner; brothers, Rolland and Don Block and a grandson, William Johnson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools in Pierz.

The family would like to thank the Pierz Villa Staff for the wonderful care and friendship they provided to Elaine during her time with you. Elaine always felt at home with the staff and residents.