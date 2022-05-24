January 4, 1929 - May 22, 2022

attachment-Eileen Fussy loading...

Eileen Delores (Feia-Pilarski) Fussy, 93-year-old resident of Bowlus formerly of Holdingford, MN died Sunday, May 22 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Hedwigs Church in Holdingford, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford and from 10:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Parish Prayer will be said at 5:00 P.M. followed by a Christian Mother's Rosary at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the church.