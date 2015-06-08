Eden Valley Assault Suspect Arrested

EDEN VALLEY -- Authorities have made an arrest in a Friday assault in Eden Valley.

Acting on a tip, Stearns County Sheriff's investigators learned 55-year-old Steven Ruprecht of Richmond was the assault suspect. The victim in the case positively identified Ruprecht as the attacker in a photo lineup.

The incident happened shortly after 9:00 a.m. when a man on a bike was approached by another man and assaulted. The suspect was described as having darker skin and left behind a Northern Line Railway hat and t-shirt.

Police arrested Ruprecht at his home Saturday night. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 2nd degree assault.

Authorities believe Ruprecht mistook the victim for another person before assaulting him.