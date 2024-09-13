Sun Country Loses Subsidized Contract to SkyWest for Air Service to Eau Claire

Come December, passengers will no longer be able to fly between Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and Eau Claire, Wisconsin (EAU) aboard Sun Country Airlines.

That route is federally supported under the Essential Air Service program. That Department of Transportation program pays airlines to provide air service to smaller markets they would typically lose money serving.

Sun Country has been flying that route four times a week for nearly the past two years.

But Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commissioners voted in July to support a plan by SkyWest Airlines to provide 12 round-trips-a-week under the United Express Brand between Eau Claire and Chicago O'Hare (ORD).

And this week, the Department of Transportation approved those plans.

So Sun Country's out at the end of November -- SkyWest is in December 1st.

It's a big deal for the airport in Eau Claire. They'll now get daily service between the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and the huge United Airlines hub in Chicago and all that goes with being part of a big network with 12 weekly round-trips.

As for Sun Country -- they say they'll continue to offer seasonal service out of Eau Claire to Fort Meyers Mondays and Fridays this winter.

