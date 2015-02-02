Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Mesa Nearly 90 Percent Full in 2014

ST. CLOUD - It was a tail of two airlines at the St. Cloud Regional Airport in 2014. While struggling passenger numbers grounded SkyWest Airlines, Allegiant Airlines continues to soar.

According to the yearly numbers released today (Monday) be Airport Director Bill Towle, the twice-weekly Allegiant flights between Mesa, Airzona and St. Cloud were nearly 88 percent full last year, including an over 90 percent load factor in the last three months. Regular air service between the two cities began in December of 2012.