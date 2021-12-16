Earth Day Run Returning to Downtown St. Cloud in 2022

ST. CLOUD -- The Earth Day Run is making a comeback in 2022.

Active Central MN has announced that the CentraCare Earth Day Run weekend will be held on April 15th and 16th, after taking a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Active Central MN will take over managing the event along with several other of its marquee events like the Apple Duathlon, and the Graniteman Triathlon series.

The Earth Day Run will start and finish in downtown St. Cloud.

They are expecting between 4,000 and 5,000 runners from all over the Midwest.

The weekend typically hosts a 5K as well as a half-marathon.