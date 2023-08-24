Dunkin’ Now Open in St. Cloud – It’s Been a Long Process

If you have been driving down Division at any point in the last year, you probably have noticed a new build happening in the corner of the Midtown Square parking lot.

We have all known what was going to be built there - it's a new Dunkin' coffee and donut shop. Then we waited for what seemed like forever. And after a lot of delays, an ownership change, and some other challenges, Dunkin' in the city of St. Cloud has finally opened.

Get our free mobile app

Cars where lined up to get their first tatse of Dunkin' coffee and maybe a pastry too.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw loading...

I have heard people saying that we have enough coffee shops in town. But this one is a staple. I've also heard people saying that there used to be a Dunkin' Donuts (now just Dunkin') in St. Cloud previously. What I remember was a Mr. Donut that was the same basic location years ago. Mr. Donut was in business from 1974-1993.

Stearns History Museum Facebook Stearns History Museum Facebook loading...

We do have several options for coffee and a sweet treat in the St. Cloud area now. There are a couple of Scooter's locations, Starbucks, Caribou, Oblivion Coffee Bar opened recently downtown St. Cloud just off of St. Germain Street. Now, add Dunkin' to that list. You do not have to travel too far to find a "fluffy" coffee of your choice in St. Cloud and the surrounding area.

Maybe it's time for a comparison as to which coffee you like the best. For years I've always heard that Dunkin' has some of the best coffee, and that could be true... based on what type you like.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list