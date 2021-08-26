Duane Kloss, 72, Rice

June 18, 1949 - August 25, 2021

Duane Kloss, 72-year-old resident of Rice, MN died at his son's home after a short illness on August 25, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church in Royalton. The burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Rice, MN.

Duane Kloss was born on June 18, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Rita (Nouis) Kloss. Duane attended and graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1967. He served his Country proudly and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Duane was united in marriage to Barb Gosiak on May 29, 1972 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. The couple made their home in Rice, MN and were blessed with 6 children. They operated a chicken barn for Golden Plump for over 35 years. Duane was also a member of the IUOE Local 49 Union. He worked in the heavy machinery industry as a Dozer Operator for the following companies: Burski Excavating, SJ Louis and most recently Fehn Companies. Long ago he would drive truck for his brother-in-law, Dale Scholl for Barrett Trucking. Duane enjoyed the dirt work construction for many years and loved picking agates along the way! In his retirement he enjoyed helping his family with field work and traveling with his girlfriend Nita to Arizona and Texas. He enjoyed listening to country music, nascar races, visiting with friends and family at 10 Spot, side by side rides, spending time with family and always making sure the grandkids would get a hug from him! A nap in his recliner was always a treat after a long day! He loved being invited over by family for grilling or a home cooked meal, especially for Barb's Porcupine Meatballs and Potato Dumplings. After Barb died Duane made sure the family would receive a birthday or anniversary card on their special day.

Left to cherish his memory are children, Melissa (Jeff) Crosby of Alexandria, Bryan (Prudy Reberg) Kloss of Rice, Molly (Clay) Kamrowski of St. Joseph, Brittany Kloss of Albany, Briana (Anthony) Waldoch, Monique (Jarrett) Waldoch both of Little Falls; siblings, Patty (Dale) Scholl of Buckman, Donald (Kathryn) Kloss of Royalton, Donna (Greg) Poster of Royalton; grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Hayden, Nolan, Liam, Coyer, Marin, Kole, Brynn, Owen, Ella, Isla, Jaxon, Noah and Emmett; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rita Kloss, wife, Barbara Kloss, baby boy Kloss and granddaughter, Emily Crosby.