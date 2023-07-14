Drought Isn’t All Bad for Fishing in Central MN

A lack of rain in Central Minnesota isn't good for lakes and rivers but it does make it more predictable as to where fish gather. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says when water levels recede on rivers the fish gather in deeper pockets making it easier for anglers to locate and catch fish.

Schmitt indicates in lakes the drought isn't as helpful. He says we are in mid summer patterns and fish are stagnate. Schmitt explains the lakes and rivers could really use a good rain and/or storm to mix up the water a bit and add to the water levels. He says July and August are typically tougher months for fishing because fish tend to be less active. Schmitt indicates the best time to fish is early in the day and late in the day.

Grouse numbers are up in Minnesota for a 2nd straight year. That according to the DNR. Schmitt says grouse go through a natural 10 year population swing but he indicates they are bucking that trend and increasing in population. Schmitt says a hot, dry summer also helps the population with nesting. Minnesota is the 2nd most popular location for grouse hunting behind only Michigan.

The DNR has lifted the deer feeding ban in 24 counties in Minnesota including Stearns County. This means people can put a deer feeder in their back yard but hunters can not bait deer this fall. Schmitt says he's been getting a lot of questions lately about baiting deer but baiting deer is absolutely still not allowed for hunters.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.