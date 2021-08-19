Drought Is Going to Force Duck Hunting Adjustments

The ongoing drought throughout Minnesota and North and South Dakota is forcing duck hunters to adjust their plans for this fall. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says we should expect smaller broods of birds and not as many young ducks due to the dry, drought like conditions. He says it is very important for duck hunters to check out their typical hunting spots because many ponds where they normally find ducks are dried up. Glen expects more duck hunters to move their duck hunting to lakes instead because ducks will need to change where they locate as well.

Schmitt says North Dakota is especially hit hard this spring and summer. He says without water in North Dakota they won't have ducks. Schmitt says duck hunting is won by scouting and that will hold true even more this year with difficult drought-like conditions. Glen says duck production appears to be down all over Minnesota including locally. He says it will be difficult to duck hunters to get boats in to put decoys up on many lakes and ponds. Glen says he doesn't want to get himself or dog stuck in the mud trying to navigate the dried up ponds and lakes.

Glen is holding out hope that we may get enough rain over the next few weeks that could dramatically change the hunting and fishing environment. Learn more about hunting and fishing in Minnesota and beyond at Outdoors News.com. Glen joins me every Thursday at 8:40 a.m.