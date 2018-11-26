Driver Taken to Hospital After Morrison County Rollover

UPSALA -- One person was taken to the hospital after rolling their vehicle over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Balcony Road and 60th Street, three miles northwest of Upsala.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Carter Loven , of Swanville, was heading north on Balcony Road when they went into a ditch, hit an approach and rolled.

Loven was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.