Dr. Byron Lynn Roszell, 85, Little Falls

October 4, 1937 - April 12, 2023

attachment-Dr. Byron Roszell loading...

Byron L. Roszell, age 85, passed away from this earth to his Heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2023

Byron was born October 4, 1937 to Herbert and Ruby Roszell in Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents and infant child. He is survived by his children Jill (Trent) Iverson and Dr. Doug (Jessie) Roszell, grandchildren Aylah and Isaiah, brother Roger, and his wonderful extended family.

Services at a later date.