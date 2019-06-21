DQ’s Kicking Off Summer with Free Ice Cream

Want a free ice cream cone on the first day of summer? There's an app for that. Download the Dairy Queen app to get a free small cone this Friday (6/21).

When you get the DQ app, you can access a coupon good for one free small ice cream cone good on June 21st.

Regular, classic vanilla, or dipped -- it's up to you.

There's no better way to kick off summer, on the longest day of the year, than by grabbing some free ice cream.

(Because the days start getting shorter on Saturday.)