Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Plan Approved by St. Cloud Council

ST. CLOUD -- A large empty lot in the heart of St. Cloud will soon be busy with coffee lovers.

The plan to build a new Starbucks on the former Perkins property has been given final approval by the St. Cloud City Council.

The council needed to approve the request to allow for a drive-thru window on the site. Three lots are also being consolidated into one, and access to the alley between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue from Highway 23 will also be closed off. Batis Development

Corporation co-owner Matt Werner says the developer is based out of Topeka, Kansas and what they do is develop properties for Starbucks in the middle of the country.

We've done a number of sites but this would be our first one in Minnesota. We've done three in Fargo, one in Grand Forks, a couple in the Sioux Falls area, to give you an idea. They are all still open and operating.

The new building will sit on the same site on the property as the former building.

There was a lengthy discussion by city council members concerned about increased traffic and congestion during peak coffee buying hours, but ultimately they approved the project.

Truck deliveries going to other businesses in that block that need to access the alley will be allowed to use the Starbucks entryway along 6th Avenue.

