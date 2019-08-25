Double Homicide Suspect Arrested in Mexico

UNDATED -- The suspect in a double homicide that happened in Long Prairie last week has been found. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says Mexican law enforcement took 22-year-old Dylan Bennett into custody just before noon on Saturday at a hotel in Cancun.

Sheriff Steve Och says Bennett contacted authorities shortly before his arrest and told them he intended to turn himself in to the F.B.I. He will be brought back to Minnesota and arraigned in Todd County District Court where he faces murder charges that were filed on Friday.

On Wednesday, Bennett's parents, 63-year-old Barry and Carol Bennett, were found dead inside their Long Prairie home after suffering gunshot wounds. If convicted, Dylan Bennett faces up to 40 years in prison for each death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the F.B.I., and Mexican law enforcement all assisted the Todd County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.