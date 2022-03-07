Doris Skwira, 83, Sartell formerly of Little Falls

October 3, 1938 - March 3, 2022

attachment-Doris Skwira loading...

Doris Skwira, 83 year old resident of Sartell formerly of Little Falls died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at CentraCare - St. Benedict's Community in St. Cloud. A private family service will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls. The burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

Doris Ann was born October 24, 1938 in Flint, MI to the late John and Stella (Schippritt) Siminski and attended school in Little Falls.

On October 3, 1955, Doris was united in marriage to Edwin J. Skwira at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN and together raised their daughter. She worked briefly at the Montgomery Ward and Gambles stores in Little Falls early in her life. Doris enjoyed reading, gardening, creating, and selling her crafts. Doris and Ed liked volunteering as a Campground Host for the US Army Corp of Engineer on Gull Lake for 16 summers where they made many friends over the years. The couple wintered for 7 years in Arizona.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Denise (Charles) McCamy; granddaughters, Jessy Beto and Emily Gustafson; great-granddaughters, Samantha Beto and Alexandra Beto.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin in 2019; and sister, Margie Lund.