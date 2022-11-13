PERFORMANCES THIS THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY ONLY

The Better Times Theatre Company of central Minnesota will be entertaining you this weekend, Thursday, November 17th Through Saturday, November 19th with the wonderful holiday musical, "A Christmas Carol."

ABOUT THE SHOW

The shows will be held at Cathedral High School's Performing Arts Center with doors opening at 6:30 pm, and performances beginning at 7 pm.

General admission tickets are only $25 and are available at the door, or you can purchase your tickets now to ensure you have a seat, by clicking HERE.

This performance is that of Rick Cicharz and Spencer Gillian's adaptation of Charles Dicken's classic musical. It follows Scrooge on a magical journey with three spirits that show him the horrific decisions of his past, the importance that forgiveness plays in our lives, and how having the gift of generosity can bring joy to all; maybe even Scrooge himself!

HOLIDAY MUSIC

The musical is full of your favorite Christmas carols and is a great show for the entire family to enjoy.

BRING NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS OR TOYS FOR A DISCOUNT

It's also a great time to share in the season of giving. If you bring a non-perishable food item to be given to Catholic Charities, you will receive $3 off your ticket price. You can also get $5 off of your ticket price, by donating any child toy, that will be given to Tree of Hope. (Note: Discounts are not available online. They are only for tickets that are purchased at the door on the nights of the performances.)

The actors have been working hard over the past few weeks to bring you a wonderful holiday musical, and hope that you will celebrate this holiday season with them over the Thursday through Saturday performances.

This is the LAST week you will be able to see this wonderful holiday performance. I hope you will grab your calendars and invite your family and friends to this wonderful show, and kick of our holiday season with joy.

