Being someone who served for many years during high school, college and after college, I find it hard to imagine myself not ever leaving a tip after dinner or drinks. But trust me when I say I had my fair share of instances where I was left a very small tip or nothing at all, even after busting my butt and being kind to the patrons.

Don't get me wrong there are some people who should not ever serve and it's clear they don't want to be there anymore than you want them serving you. But there are those who give exceptional service and still get those who just won't ever tip.

Perhaps they have good reason and maybe it's one of the reasons recently given when I asked Central Minnesotans what they usually tip when going out.

A lot of responses were 20-30% with 20% being the minimum. Meaning even if you give bad service you are getting a pretty dang good tip, but know you could have gotten better. But back to what are reasons someone might not tip or give only a miniscule tip...here is what a few people had to say.

Get What you Put Out:

Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash Photo by Elijah Mears on Unsplash loading...

Want a good tip, then put out good service. Rachele S. shared on the post:

It depends on the service. I'm in the service industry and you get back what you put out.

There are those who say if the service is that bad they won't leave a tip at all. Back when my mom served years ago she said the ultimate insult to bad service was getting a penny only.

Tips NOT Required:

Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash loading...

Eric. W made the point in the post, quote,

Depends on the service. Tips are NOT required. If you're pissed you didn't get one, it's because you didn't deserve one based on your service.

Bad = Stingy:

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

Many people responded saying that what they tip "depends on the service". Shelly S. also added to that

If the service is good I am very generous if it is bad I am very stingy

Should be the Employers Responsibility:

Photo by Focused on You on Unsplash Photo by Focused on You on Unsplash loading...

I've heard it from quite a few people now that the employers should be paying their employees more and it shouldn't be the patron who has to pay the servers wages. Ed V. gave this point, stating:

Reminder that you are not GIVING the waitstaff anything. You are PAYING them. It is the only industry I know where you pay for the product and then are forced to subsidize the owners payroll.

Timothy M. also shared his thought that he "struggles with the fact that employers should pay more!"

Whether you tip or don't tip, there are good arguments on both sides, read more on good reasons to tip HERE.

Personally, as someone who has served I'd love to see everyone try it at least once to appreciate what it does take to do it...and get a little bit why the movie 'Waiting' really is so funny. (warning there is swearing in the clip)

