Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park

SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell.

The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.

Phil Ringstrom is with the Sartell Lions and says they are making progress and continue to gain support.

He says a big step forward comes Monday night when the clubs hope to receive backing from the city on the project.

We do hope to get a letter of commitment from the city, so we can show to the International Lions who we have a grant request for $100,000. But before we can get that grant they want to make sure the city will be a partner with us on this project.

Ringstrom says he feels confident the city will grant their request, as the city has been on board with this project since the beginning.

Some of the amenities include wheelchair ramps, adapted swings, ground-level activities, and most importantly a pour and play surface.

Ringstrom says their goal is to start doing some site work within the year.

Whether we will be installing the playground next year or even the following spring, there is a lot steps to take. We also have landscaping and other amenities we are looking at to have it come together.

Total cost for the project is roughly $400,000.

The three organizations are holding another fundraising event Friday at G-Allen's from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The night includes several raffle drawings and silent auction.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to fund the project. You can also mail in a check donation to the Waters Church or Liberty Bank with "Inclusive Playground" written in the memo.

Lions Park was built in 2004 with the help of a Department of Natural Resources grant.