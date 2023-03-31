Dolores “Peanut” Larson, 91, Little Falls

July 3, 1931 - March 27, 2023

Dolores “Peanut” L. Larson, 91-year-old resident Little Falls passed away on Monday, March 27, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:00-10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, April 4, at St. Otto’s. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Dolores “Peanut” Larson was born on July 3, 1931 in the Napa Valley, CA, to Joe and Margaret Fimby. She married Dwight Larson on June 27, 1979, in Carson City, NV. Peanut worked in hospitality for many years in Carson City and Bullhead City, NV. She enjoyed doing handwork such as embroidery and crochet. Peanut liked visiting with others, playing Bingo, and trips to the casino. She was a past member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Dwight.