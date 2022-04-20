DNR Sets Upper Red Lake Open Water Walleye Bag Limit

DNR Sets Upper Red Lake Open Water Walleye Bag Limit

Amy J Kamps

RED LAKE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the open water walleye regulations for Upper Red Lake.

Anglers will be allowed a four-walleye bag limit this summer with only one longer than 20 inches allowed. It's an increase of one additional fish compared to the 2021 season.

DNR officials say the 2021 surveys found a robust walleye population and although the winter angling season started off strong, deep snow reduced angler mobility in the later months.

The winter harvest came in at 134,000 pounds, well below what was expected.

The new four fish limit is intended to keep the annual harvest between the range of 240,000 and 336,000 pounds.

Get our free mobile app

The winter harvest regulations will be determined after the summer fishing season ends and a fall netting survey can be completed.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top