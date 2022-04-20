DNR Sets Upper Red Lake Open Water Walleye Bag Limit
RED LAKE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the open water walleye regulations for Upper Red Lake.
Anglers will be allowed a four-walleye bag limit this summer with only one longer than 20 inches allowed. It's an increase of one additional fish compared to the 2021 season.
DNR officials say the 2021 surveys found a robust walleye population and although the winter angling season started off strong, deep snow reduced angler mobility in the later months.
The winter harvest came in at 134,000 pounds, well below what was expected.
The new four fish limit is intended to keep the annual harvest between the range of 240,000 and 336,000 pounds.
The winter harvest regulations will be determined after the summer fishing season ends and a fall netting survey can be completed.