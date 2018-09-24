DNR Seeks Input on Pike Regulations at Big Fish Lake

COLD SPRING -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a meeting Wednesday to review the experimental northern pike regulations on Big Fish Lake.

The experimental regulations have been in place since 2005. Currently, anglers must release pike from 24-36 inches with one northern allowed over 36 inches and a possession limit of three.

The DNR says since the regulation has been in place, the average size of pike in the lake has decreased and the number of larger pike has also declined.

The DNR is recommending applying the new statewide northern pike regulations adopted in 2018. Those regulations include a protected slot of 22-26 inches, a 10 fish limit with no more than two fish over 26 inches.

The meeting will be held Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Collegeville Township Hall at 27724 County Road 50 in Cold Spring.