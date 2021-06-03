DNR Hosting Online Public Forum on Little Rock Creek

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting an online public forum to give updates on the Little Rock Creek sustainable groundwater use action plan.

The DNR says there are indications that groundwater use is affecting stream flows in Little Rock Creek, an important coldwater trout stream in Central Minnesota. The DNR's groundwater flow analysis completed in March 2021 shows that groundwater use in the Little Rock Creek area is reducing some of the seasonal low flows by more than 20% in four of the twelve years analyzed.

A fish habitat analysis showed that the amount of change in streamflow results in a loss of fish habitat during those periods.

The online meeting will be on Thursday, June 17th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There is no pre-registration required. To join the meeting, click on the link to the DNR's website.