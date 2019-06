ST. CLOUD -- You can own a few pieces of Tech history.

The St. Cloud Area School District is holding a Tech High School Relocation Surplus Equipment Auction. It will be this Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. at the school.

You're asked to use the north doors 9 and 10 to access the gym.

Items to be auctioned off include shop equipment, bleachers, woodworking equipment, and items from the food service department.