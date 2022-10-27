It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live.

Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.

Get our free mobile app

This brings us to America's Best places to live, according to Bankrate website.

This is what they take into consideration:

Affordability, diversity, job market, safety, wellness and highlights of the area.

The number one city with all of these factors ranking at least 7/10 on all of these categories is Raleigh, NC.

Skipping ahead to number 8 is... Minneapolis. Yes, I realize that many people will disagree with this assessment. But they are looking at many factors. Not JUST safety. And yes, safety ranked at a 4/10 and we all know why. But they other factors weren't too bad. Minneapolis has a lot of culture, great restaurants, and a lot of things to do on foot. Hiking, waterfalls, parks and such.

So, yes, crime rate is definitely a factor when considering where to live, and obviously there are some areas that are worse than others. But overall, Minneapolis is still a great city to live in and around. Maybe consider living just outside of Minneapolis. A bit more of a drive, but still able to take advantage of what the cities have to offer.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.