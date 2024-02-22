Did You Know You Can Rent Dog Space in Minnesota?

Did You Know You Can Rent Dog Space in Minnesota?

Photo by Alvan Nee on Unsplash

Mans best friend.  Your dog, your companion, and a member of the family.  You love having a pet and a dog around.  Can be a great companion, and sometimes, if they are trained correctly, can be a source of security.

Get our free mobile app

But, what do you do if you don't have a yard to let your dog run and play?  And maybe your companion doesn't do well with other dogs, or just doesn't do well in a dog park

There are actually places that you can rent for your best friend to run and play.  This is even better than a dog park.  These places are available all over Minnesota and can be reached through a website called Sniffspot.

Some of these places are actually dog parks.  But some of these places that you can rent are at people's homes, or a space that they have that they rent out for people with pets.  It would be a great side hustle if you have the space  And you can pick who you'd like to allow use your space, and vice versa.

So, if you do have a pet, or you would like one, and the space that you have at your home is non existent or limited, this is a great option.

The site allows you to click on a city that you are checking out for a space to rent.  This would work for travel as well. Most of the places have videos and/or pictures so you can see the space that your dog would be able to enjoy.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures

Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. 

Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state

Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.

Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON