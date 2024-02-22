Did You Know You Can Rent Dog Space in Minnesota?

Mans best friend. Your dog, your companion, and a member of the family. You love having a pet and a dog around. Can be a great companion, and sometimes, if they are trained correctly, can be a source of security.

But, what do you do if you don't have a yard to let your dog run and play? And maybe your companion doesn't do well with other dogs, or just doesn't do well in a dog park

There are actually places that you can rent for your best friend to run and play. This is even better than a dog park. These places are available all over Minnesota and can be reached through a website called Sniffspot.

Some of these places are actually dog parks. But some of these places that you can rent are at people's homes, or a space that they have that they rent out for people with pets. It would be a great side hustle if you have the space And you can pick who you'd like to allow use your space, and vice versa.

So, if you do have a pet, or you would like one, and the space that you have at your home is non existent or limited, this is a great option.

The site allows you to click on a city that you are checking out for a space to rent. This would work for travel as well. Most of the places have videos and/or pictures so you can see the space that your dog would be able to enjoy.

