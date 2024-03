October 7, 1951 - March 24, 2024

attachment-Diane Sanborn loading...

Diane Sanborn 72 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Hillman, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 24 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Diane’s wishes were to not have a funeral or wake but to have a Celebration of Life with family and friends at The Cave Bar and Grill in Hillman.

A full and complete notice will follow.