Despite Agreement, GOP Party Will Continue Recall Process

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Despite having a power-sharing agreement and Democrats back to work at the Capitol, the state Republican Party says the recall effort against House DFL members will continue.

The GOP says they collected over 7,000 signed petitions in the first 24 hours of this grassroots effort.

The party says they will continue the process to “ensure there are consequences for the Democrat’s nonfeasance.”

The party says they will return petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday.

This effort could go to the Minnesota Supreme Court, and leaders admit the entire process could take up to ten months.