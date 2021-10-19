Dennis Whipple To Step Down As Executive Director of GREAT

WAITE PARK -- GREAT Theatre Executive Director and Founder Dennis Whipple plans to step down from his role with the organization this summer.

Whipple has been with GREAT Theatre for 24 years. He says he felt it was the right time for the organization to transition to new leadership.

GREAT has really be able to grow under an amazing board of directors, leadership team and staff that really sets up the next leader to do even greater things in the community.

Whipple says he's turning a new chapter in his life by moving to New York with his husband, Scott.

He says it's been an honor of a lifetime to work with such an amazing organization and knows GREAT will continue to thrive in new ways.

This is an organization and a community that believes in the power of the arts. The possibilities are unlimited.

GREAT Theatre's Board is forming a search committee to identify a successor.

Whipple will remain in his role during the search and will assist in the transition through July.