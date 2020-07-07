Demand for Tutors Up in Minnesota During COVID-19

ST. CLOUD -- Following an extended period of distance learning this spring, tutors are in high demand across the state in preparation for the coming school year.

AmeriCorps is looking for 1,750 tutors including 50 in the greater St. Cloud area and 31 for students in the St. Cloud Area School District.

Reading Corps and Math Corps Program Manager Abby Fragodt says people interested in tutoring do not have to have extensive experience or training to apply.

What we are looking for in tutors is passionate people that want to make a difference. We can really train you in on everything else. We have great training and great coaching. All you need to be is 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED and we can help you with everything else.

Tutors will start in August and AmeriCorps, like districts across the state, is preparing for the three possible scenarios outlined by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Fragodt says because of the uncertainty ahead they are offering several commitment levels to tutors including 18, 25, or 35 hours per week for either the entire school year or just a semester. She says the tutors are compensated in a number of ways.

They're earning a living allowance, a living stipend, every two weeks, and for full-time that's up to $650. At the end of their service they also receive an education award of up to $4300 to put towards their student loans or tuition. They could receive free health insurance or childcare assistance, and they get to know that they make a huge difference in the lives of these kiddos.

She says they are estimating over 40 percent of students in Minnesota will need additional support in reading and or math sometime during the 2020-2021 school year.